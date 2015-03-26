Orlando City Hosts Search For Undiscovered Soccer Talent

The Orlando City Soccer Club is hosting a nationally televised program to search for undiscovered soccer talent.

This is the ninth year for the annual Sueno MLS event, but it’s the first time Orlando has been invited to take part.

“The Sueno MLS program presented by All State is a fantastic opportunity that opens the doors to the entire league. It’s not just for our club, but it’s an opportunity to enter the league system, and we just happen to be one of the host cities,” said club spokesperson Leonardo Santiago.

The soccer club has 400 tryout slots on May 2 and 3 for youth talent ranging from ages 14 through 18.

They’ll compete for a chance to take part in a week-long trial that includes training sessions, scrimmages and guest celebrity scouts. The LA Galaxy and the Chicago Fire are also hosting try outs.