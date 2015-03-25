Westminster's $40M Baldwin Park Senior Housing Complex Gets Financing

A new senior housing complex in Baldwin Park got a unanimous nod today. The Orange County Health Facilities Authority unanimously approved tax-free financing for the project.

Presbyterian Retirement Communities, better known as Westminster Towers, wants to build a soup-to-nuts retirement complex in Baldwin Park.

It would have 80 independent and assisted living facility beds and 40 nursing home beds staffed with registered nurses.

Michael Ryan, the lawyer representing the Orange County Health Facilities Authority, said the facility is needed because of Florida’ aging population.

“This is going to feel more like a Hampton Inn than a health care facility," Ryan said. "It’s going to have, they feel like, a much more pleasant feel about it.”

Westminster Health is borrowing $75 million to build the project. Orange County will have to sign off on the financing, expected to happen in April, and then the tax-free bonds would be sold in May.