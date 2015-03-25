Federal Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against SeaWorld

A federal class-action lawsuit was filed Wednesday against SeaWorld in a California court. The suit alleges SeaWorld deceives the public while its orcas suffer. The complaint claims SeaWorld drugs orcas, separates calves from mothers and keeps them in cramped conditions, lowering their lifespans.

“The suit alleges that for several years SeaWorld has knowingly, intentionally mislead consumers about the truth regarding the treatment and condition of its orcas and if consumers had known the truth they wouldn’t have paid for those products,” Shayne Stevenson said. He's partner with the law firm representing consumers, Hagens Berman.

The suit seeks refunds for people who bought tickets or memberships to SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Antonio or San Diego in the last four years.

In a statement, the company says the lawsuit is a publicity stunt intended to generate more news coverage for a new anti-SeaWorld book. Former SeaWorld trainer John Hargrove wrote the book condemning the company’s treatment of orcas.