CEMEX Considers Alternatives After Lake County Denies Sand Mine Project

By Renata Sago
Published March 25, 2015 at 11:23 AM EDT
CEMEX is suing Lake County after commissioners denied its proposal for a 30-year mine contract. Photo: Flickr.
CEMEX is considering other options after the Lake County commission voted yesterday against the company’s proposed sand mine project.

Under the proposal, CEMEX would have mined sand for 30 years in Four Corners, an area northwest of Disney World.

Spokeswoman Sara Engdahl estimates the project would have brought over $4 million to the area.

“We feel that this project is good for the region and that it could operate harmoniously with the county’s plans. And next steps: CEMEX will now take time to review what our options are going forward,” she said.

Lake County leaders say the sand mine project would interfere with plans to develop its Wellness Way Sector, an area with homes and health care businesses.

