Emirates to Connect Orlando And Dubai With Non-Stop Flights

Flights will be taking off from Orlando to Dubai later this year. Orlando International Airport officials announced Thursday that Emirates airline will provide daily, non-stop service to Dubai starting September first.

Airport officials say Orlando International is the first airport in the state with Emirates service to Dubai. The new route will offer connections to other places throughout Asia and Africa. The Dubai flights will be on Boeing-777 planes with eight first class suites, 42 business class flat beds and more than two hundred economy class seats.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which manages the airport, says this will have about a one hundred million dollar economic impact for Central Florida.

City leaders are touting the route between the most populated city in the United Arab Emirates and one of the most visited U.S. destinations.