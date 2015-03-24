© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Dr. Phillips Charity to break ground on $75M senior health complex this summer

By Abe Aboraya
Published March 24, 2015 at 10:21 AM EDT
Ken Robinson, (left), president of Dr. Phillips Charities, poses for a photo with Dr. Wayne Jenkins of Orlando Health after signing an agreement to build and operate a senior health complex.
Dr. Phillips Charity announced today it will build a senior housing and health care complex in south west Orlando.

Orlando Health will operate a physician practice on site, including primary care and specialists oncology, cardiology, orthopedics and geriatrics. Seniors can live in 180 assisted or independent living apartments. The entire complex is expected to cost $75 million dollars.

Ken Robinson, president of Dr. Phillips Charities, says the physician practice will open next year, and the senior housing will open in 2017.

Both will be a mile and a half from Orlando Health’s Dr. Phillips Hospital. Check here to download the announcement with more details.

