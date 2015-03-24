Central Florida hotel magnate proposes alternative to Affordable Care Act

Harris Rosen, president of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, developed his health care model, Rosencare, twenty five years ago to keep his health care costs low and employees healthy.

His company, called Provinsure, has an on-site clinic where employees receive preventive care and treatment. Provinsure has a deal with Florida Hospital for medical specialists and with Walmart for low-cost drugs. Plus, a health care team monitors employee’s health.

Rosen calls the program a possible solution for the private sector.

“If you’re a hospital, you’re not necessarily able to keep people healthy because you’re worried about treating people who are sick, injured, and need care. We want to keep them out of the hospital. That’s our goal,” he said.

Last year, Rosen Hotels spent nearly $7,000 dollars less on employees last year than the national average.

Rosen hopes companies across the country can adopt his health care model.