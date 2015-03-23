© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Scientists Join In As Environmentalists Step Up Campaign for Everglades Land Buy

By Amy Green
Published March 23, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service

More than 200 scientists from across the country are calling for more water storage south of Lake Okeechobee for Everglades restoration.

The scientists sent a petition to state leaders as environmentalists intensify their campaign for the state to buy 46,000 acres in the region.

The land is owned by U.S. Sugar. A state option on the land expires in October. Environmentalists want the land for a reservoir.

Tom Van Lent of the Everglades Foundation was among the scientists who sent the petition. He says the reservoir would help conserve water, and additional wetlands would cleanse it.

"That's not a new concept at all. That's been in virtually every National Academy of Sciences report to Congress in the last 10 years."

But U.S. Sugar says the land is unsuitable for a reservoir.

Spokeswoman Judy Sanchez says U.S. Sugar is willing to sell, but the state isn't interested.

"The Everglades restoration projects are already designed, most of them are built and the others are underway, and that property is not part of any designed and planned project for restoration."

The scientists sent the petition to Senate President Andy Gardiner, House Speaker Steve Crisafulli and Dan O'Keefe, chairman of the South Florida Water Management District.

Additional funding would be needed to build the reservoir.

Meanwhile television ads airing statewide including in Orlando are calling on Florida leaders to buy the land.

"There's a binding written contract to buy land south of Lake Okeechobee to provide clean drinking water forever. Buy the land. Save our drinking water. Time is running out."

The ads are funded by the Everglades Trust.

The state isn't planning on buying the land. Many leaders including Gov. Rick Scott say they want to invest funding in existing conservation lands rather than buy new land.

Central Florida Newsevergladesu.s. sugarEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
