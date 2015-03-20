New Partnership Aims to Groom Central Florida Creatives

A new partnership aims to make Central Florida a hub for digital production and technology.

It’s between Full Sail University and Maker Studios, a production company with a popular Youtube channel. They’re pairing up for REBL HQ, a new digital entertainment studio.

In it, Maker staff will train students to develop, produce, and distribute online programs.

Garry Jones, president of Full Sail University, said at the ribbon cutting for REBL HQ this morning, “It’s about building a network of students and graduates and professionals that don’t just get a fish for a day. We’re teaching them how to be fisher persons.”

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs attend the ceremony. She hopes the new partnership will attract more creative professionals to Central Florida.

“We’ve been working so hard to cultivate and nurture our creative class. Nothing could add more than the partnership that Full Sail and REBL HQ are going to bring to the table,” she said.