SeaWorld Appoints New CEO

By Catherine Welch
Published March 19, 2015 at 1:29 PM EDT
Photo: Michael Lowin, Wikimedia Commons.

SeaWorld Has A New CEO. Joel Manby will replace Sea World’s interim CEO who will remain as the company’s chairman.

Manby comes to Sea World from Herschend Enterprises, a privately owned theme park company that claims Dollywood and Silver Dollar City among its properties. Manby also spent time in the auto industry, heading up Saab Automobile USA.

While attendance has been climbing at other Orlando theme parks, Sea World’s has been dropping. Some of that is due to a documentary about the park’s treatment of a whale that killed a trainer five years ago.

Sea World has just launched a new marketing campaign.

 

Central Florida NewsseaworldTillikumJoel ManbyDollywood
