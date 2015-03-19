New Developer Takes Over Massive 'One Daytona' Project

RED Legacy, a Kansas company, will develop One Daytona, an $800 million dollar project that will include high-end retailers, condos, restaurants, and offices.

RED Legacy lead a similar project near the Kansas Speedway.

Officials with International Speedway Corp. hope the company can flex its muscles to secure leasing contracts from vendors across the country.

Demolition began on the Daytona complex last November, but International Speedway Corp. officials say construction on the $289 million phase 1 will likely start next year.

RED Legacy replaces Jacoby Development of Atlanta.