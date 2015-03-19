© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Developer Takes Over Massive 'One Daytona' Project

By Renata Sago
Published March 19, 2015 at 12:26 PM EDT
Daytona One is one of Volusia County's largest retail development projects. Photo: One Daytona.
RED Legacy, a Kansas company, will develop One Daytona, an $800 million dollar project that will include high-end retailers, condos, restaurants, and offices.

RED Legacy lead a similar project near the Kansas Speedway.

Officials with International Speedway Corp. hope the company can flex its muscles to secure leasing contracts from vendors across the country.

Demolition began on the Daytona complex last November, but International Speedway Corp. officials say construction on the $289 million phase 1 will likely start next year.

RED Legacy replaces Jacoby Development of Atlanta.

Renata Sago
