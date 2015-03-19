Direct Flights to Haiti in the Works, Orlando Airport Officials Say

Officials at Orlando International Airport are working to offer direct flights between Orlando and Haiti.

They say the flights would make travel faster and convenient for tourists and Haitians in Central Florida.

Airport director Phil Brown said Jet Blue Airlines, which flies to Haiti out of Fort Lauderdale, is considering chartering the flights.

“In dealing with the airlines, they have to look at the economics and move forward with that. They also have to have aircraft available, so it’s real. It’s just hard for me to say how soon it’s going to happen.”

When Nadege Trotter traveled to Haiti last July, she had to drive to Fort Lauderdale where she stayed overnight for an early morning flight.

She is looking forward to the day when she can fly directly through Orlando to see her family instead of driving to Fort Lauderdale or Miami.

For her, Haiti is becoming more developed, making it a place that a new generation of Haitians can visit more.

“We'll feel relaxed and feel like we can go to really immerse into the culture and have a place to go to for vacation—starting with the travel being convenient. You can fly direct to Jamaica. You can fly direct to other places, but why can we not having something convenient for us?"