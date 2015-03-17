Fishkind Conversation: New Retail Numbers Aren't As Bad As They Look

The latest numbers tracking retail sales across the nation are out, and they inched down by a little more than half a percentage point in February. That makes three straight months of declines.

Normally, that would raise eyebrows, says economic analyst Hank Fishkind. But he says there are specific – and temporary – factors at play, and that means it’s not as bad as it might look.

This week, 90.7’s Nicole Creston asked Fishkind to start with a quick round-up of what the retail sales numbers have been saying for the past three months, and what’s behind them.