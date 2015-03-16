Brevard County Is Looking To Hire More Lifeguards

More people are flocking to the beach for spring break and the warmer temperatures. But Brevard County is facing a shortage of lifeguards.

Brevard Ocean Rescue Chief Jeff Scabarozi says they need forty more lifeguards.“Our first tryout we did not get the number of individuals that we needed, so we are desperately looking for more people," said Scabarozi.

He says the last lifeguard tryout of the year will be on Saturday at Rockledge High School swimming pool.

Around Cocoa Beach over the weekend, lifeguards responded to nearly 70 calls for man-o-war stings and rip current rescues.