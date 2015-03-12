© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gov. Scott's Stance On Climate Change Vague As He Denies Banning The Phrase

By Amy Green
Published March 12, 2015 at 3:29 PM EDT
Gov. Rick Scott spoke at a ground-breaking at Hernon Manufacturing in Sanford. Photo by Amy Green
Gov. Rick Scott's position on climate change remains vague as he continues to deny he banned the phrase at the Department of Environmental Protection and other state agencies.

The governor addressed the allegations Thursday during a stop in Sanford.

The governor told reporters his administration has no policy banning the use of phrases like "climate change" and "global warming."

When asked whether climate change concerns him Scott said, "There's a debate about this issue, and there are people on both sides, and I meet with people all the time. But here's what I've focused on. I've focused on solutions. What do we need to do? We need to invest in beach renourishment. We have. We need to invest in flood mitigation. We have."

Former employees of the Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies like the Department of Health and South Florida Water Management District say they were warned against using the phrases.

Scott spoke at the ground-breaking for a manufacturing plant expansion in Sanford.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News.
