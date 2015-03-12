Gov. Scott's Stance On Climate Change Vague As He Denies Banning The Phrase

Gov. Rick Scott's position on climate change remains vague as he continues to deny he banned the phrase at the Department of Environmental Protection and other state agencies.

The governor addressed the allegations Thursday during a stop in Sanford.

The governor told reporters his administration has no policy banning the use of phrases like "climate change" and "global warming."

When asked whether climate change concerns him Scott said, "There's a debate about this issue, and there are people on both sides, and I meet with people all the time. But here's what I've focused on. I've focused on solutions. What do we need to do? We need to invest in beach renourishment. We have. We need to invest in flood mitigation. We have."

Former employees of the Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies like the Department of Health and South Florida Water Management District say they were warned against using the phrases.

Scott spoke at the ground-breaking for a manufacturing plant expansion in Sanford.