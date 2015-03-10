© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scott Denial Of "Climate Change" Ban Comes As No Surprise To Former DEP Worker

By Amy Green
Published March 10, 2015 at 12:39 PM EDT
Gov. Rick Scott highlights his environmental spending proposals at Audubon's Center for Birds of Prey. Photo by Amy Green
Gov. Rick Scott highlights his environmental spending proposals at Audubon's Center for Birds of Prey. Photo by Amy Green

Governor Rick Scott's denial that he banned phrases like "climate change" from reports and speeches is no surprise to one former employee of the Department of Environmental Protection.

Chris Byrd now works as an environmental attorney in Orlando. He says he hopes the scrutiny forces the administration to re-examine climate change in Florida.

"The people of the state of Florida deserve a state government that is rooted in science and has a Department of Environmental Protection that is not censored from using certain words and can address the real time environmental issues that Florida faces today."

The governor's position on climate change is vague. He's said he's quote, "not a scientist."

Byrd says DEP employees were told verbally to avoid using phrases like "global warming."

Tags
Central Florida NewsClimate changegov. rick scottglobal warmingEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details