© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nelson Joins Senators On Letter To Obama: Stop Atlantic Oil Drilling

By Amy Green
Published March 10, 2015 at 1:10 PM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Senators from Atlantic coast states including Florida are calling on President Barack Obama to stop oil drilling off their shores.

Bill Nelson is among a dozen senators to send a letter to the president opposing the drilling.

The Obama administration is considering drilling in the Atlantic Ocean from Virginia to Georgia.

The proposal excludes Florida, but the senators say oil spills are not contained by state borders. They say drilling would adversely affect fishing, tourism and the economy along the Atlantic coast.

States like Virginia and North Carolina see drilling as a way to boost revenue.

Oil and natural gas exploration could start in the Atlantic as soon as later this year.

Tags
Central Florida Newssen. bill nelsonoil drillingEnvironmentAtlantic Ocean
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details