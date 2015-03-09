Orlando to vote today on buying vacant apartments

Orlando leaders will vote today on whether to buy seven aging apartment complexes out of bankruptcy. It’s part of an effort by leaders to prevent gentrification near the Citrus Bowl.

Fannie Mae foreclosed on the apartment complexes in 2013. Years of neglect have made the 800 apartments un-rentable.

Florida Hospital is helping fund the nonprofit Lift Orlando that will tear down and rebuild the apartments.

“To make investments in a community that’s otherwise totally neglected, again, brings more people into society, get to participate in the economy, get to participate in everything that makes Orlando what it is,” said Florida Hospital CEO Lars Houmann.

No official plans have been drawn out for the apartments, but the project would be mixed-income. In total, the city will spend $6.8 million to buy the apartments, and is looking for partners to redevelop the remaining complexes.

The apartments are:

