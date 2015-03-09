© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversation: How Many New Homes Are Too Many New Homes?

By Catherine Welch
Published March 9, 2015 at 11:50 PM EDT
Source: Fishkind & Associates

With housing construction booming once again in Florida you’d think there’s no downside, but economic analyst Hank Fishkind says there might be.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind dug into how many people are moving to Central Florida and how many new homes, apartments and condos are being built to accommodate all these new arrivals. He tells 90.7’s Catherine Welch that by the time many of these new homes and condos are finally ready for people to move in, the demand will have subsided.

Central FloridaFloridafishkindOrlandoFishkind Economic Commentarieshousingconstructionhousing bubble
