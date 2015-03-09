© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Eatonville Election Results Could Be Challenged

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 9, 2015 at 2:12 PM EDT
Sign marker for the Town Hall in Eatonville, Florida, the first all-black town to be incorporated in the United States on 15 August 1887. Photo: Sydney Poore
Voters in Eatonville elected a new Mayor Saturday, but one of the candidates may challenge the election.

According to unofficial results, Anthony Grant defeated incumbent Mayor Bruce Mount and two other challengers.

Grant received almost three times the number of absentee ballots from voters – something Mount told News 13 he plans to look into.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said Mount can petition the canvasing board. “The time to challenge absentee ballots is prior to the canvasing board meeting because they’re the ones who have the responsibility of reviewing the returned absentees."

Eatonville’s canvasing board will meet Thursday to finalize the results. And any candidate can challenge election results in circuit court within 10 days of canvassing meeting.

“The process is done once the city canvassing board certifies the election. Anyone can challenge the election in the circuit court,” said Cowles.

 

Anthony Grant was Eatonville’s mayor for 20 years before Mount took office in 2009.

