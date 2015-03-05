Technical Testing Problems Continue in Central Florida

Testing went on at Florida public schools this week—but not without more mishaps.

Hundreds of thousands of eighth through tenth graders are taking a new online writing test. Schools have faced issues with logging in to the system and with students getting kicked off.

The Florida Department of Education says the test provider, American Institutes For Research, has resolved the software issues.

But Orange County Public Schools said they experienced log in problems again Thursday morning. A spokesman did say the state was quick to fix things and testing resumed within an hour.

Volusia County Schools spokeswoman Nancy Wait says after some schools delayed testing Tuesday and Wednesday, they were met with more log in problems Thursday.

“It seems like it’s a different issue every day. And they’re addressing them as they pop up. And again, all of our schools are not testing because we left it up to the principals to decide what day they want to test their students,”said Wait.

Wait says schools have until March 13 to complete all the testing. There’s also a makeup window in April.