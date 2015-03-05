© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jobs and Education Priorities for Eatonville Residents this Mayoral Election

By Renata Sago
Published March 5, 2015 at 9:03 AM EST
Business and homeowners in Eatonville are hoping leadership in the historic black town can bring progress by focusing on jobs. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Business and homeowners in Eatonville are hoping leadership in the historic black town can bring progress by focusing on jobs. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Eatonville residents will decide tomorrow who will lead the historic black town for the next three years.

They will vote for a mayor and four out of five council seats.

Long-time business and homeowners who want candidates to focus on several obstacles the town has been facing for decades:

SONJA JAMES, hair salon owner: "It seems like it’s stagnant right now."

MARY RAINES, resident for over forty yeras: "There’s no work, you know? It’s not easy to get to jobs and all."

CHARLES MCKINNEY, business owner: “Family Dollar moved in not too long ago. Some of our people are working there, but I feel because of a lack of education, a lot of our younger people could not exist outside of Eatonville.”

FELIX BLACKHEART, long-time resident: "It’s the oldest black incorporated town in the United States, so there need to be more black owners. Stop letting the churches buy up all the stuff in the town where they’re not paying taxes."

SONJA JAMES: "I would love to see Eatonville have its own bank. It would love to see it have some retail. They need a subdivision or area or apartment complex where you can pull in some growth."

Tags
Central Florida Newspoliticseatonville
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details