FL Senate Unanimously Passes Greyhound Injury Bill

By Catherine Welch
Published March 4, 2015 at 5:04 AM EST
The Florida House adjourned three days before the end of the session.
The Florida Senate unanimously passed legislation requiring injuries to racing greyhounds be reported to the state.

There are more than a dozen greyhound racing tracks across Florida, including those in Melbourne and Daytona. If the bill becomes law, any injuries to greyhounds at those tracks would need to be reported to the state within seven days.

Advocacy group Grey2K says the number of dogs euthanized dropped in states where injury reports were required.

In a statement, Senate President Andy Gardiner said injury reporting seemed to be an issue both parties could agree on, and he expects legislation to pass in the house as well.

