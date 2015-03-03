Orlando Mayor Confident Lawmakers Will Approve Stadium Funding

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said a sold out Citrus Bowl for Orlando’s soccer debut emphasizes the enthusiasm for the club. Now it’s wait and see if state lawmakers have the same enthusiasm for using tax dollars to help fund a new soccer stadium.

There’s $7 million on the table, and Orlando is facing competition from Jacksonville’s stadium, Miami’s stadium and the Daytona Speedway.

The full legislature ultimately decides who gets the money, and Mayor Dyer is confident that some of it will come here.

“Well I’ve met with every member of the leadership on both sides, certainly on the senate side there’s a lot of support,” said Dyer. “On the house side we had about 90 votes on the legislation last year. So as long as we can get it to the floor, I’m sure we’ll get it approved.”

The $110 million stadium breaks ground this year, two blocks from the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.