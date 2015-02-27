SeaWorld Launches New Marketing Campaign Amid Revenue, Attendance Declines

As attendance is rising at other theme parks it’s dropping at SeaWorld, due in part to a documentary about the park’s treatment of a whale that killed a trainer.

SeaWorld plans to launch a new marketing campaign aimed at people who are ambivalent about the theme park at the center of the documentary, “Blackfish.”

The campaign includes television and social media ads.

Barton Crockett is an analyst specializing in media and entertainment for FBR Capital Markets. He says it's part of the company's strategy for rebounding.

"It's important for this company to be visible, to get out in front of people and try to take control of their perceptions, rather than just sit back and let other people paint them paint a picture of themselves."

SeaWorld has been under fire since an orca whale killed a trainer five years ago.

The company also is looking for a new chief executive officer.