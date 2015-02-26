SunRail Expansion Delayed to Summer 2017

Expansion of SunRail south to Osceola County and north to DeLand in Volusia County will be delayed by at least six months. The projected start date is now the summer of 2017.

State transportation officials say they’re waiting on approval of federal grants. And that the Federal Transit Administration has asked for more information about Phase 2 of SunRail.

Volusia County at-large Council Member Joyce Cusack says she's appalled at the delays. She says there are big economic development plans in the works centered around the expansion of SunRail.

“And now this delay is going to delay the implementation of many projects and programs in DeLand,” said Cusack.

Cusack says she’s looking forward to SunRail delivering riders from Orlando to downtown Deland. She also wants it to be a commuter option for Stetson University students.