Florida Aims To Lead The Way In Autonomous Vehicle Technology

Florida aims to lead the way in automated vehicle technology, with a three year research program underway.

But don’t expect to see fully self-driving cars on the road any time soon.

The Florida Department of Transportation is working with universities and industry groups to develop autonomous vehicle technology.

That includes the use of radar for vehicle to vehicle communication, says spokesperson Tanner Martin.

“Maybe you’re not paying attention, you’re yelling at your kid in the back seat, and you don’t realize a car is as close as it is, as long as the other car is equipped with v-to-v communications it can give you a warning, ‘hey you’re coming up on me too fast,’” says Martin.

Martin says road testing should be underway by the end of the year. He says the technology could be used in the trucks that accompany road works.

“We can make that autonomous so we don’t have that person driving that vehicle getting haz pay and when they do get hit, it’s a serious injury.”

As for seeing a car next to you completely driving itself? Martin says that’s still decades away.