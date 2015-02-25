© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Seminole County Leaders Bristle At Development Plans In Orange County

By Amy Green
Published February 25, 2015 at 11:50 AM EST
Orange County. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
Orange County leaders are getting push back from leaders in neighboring Seminole County.

It’s over proposed development near the county line.

Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine says the development would include housing and businesses and would add 15,000 people to the area.

His concern is that all those new homes and businesses would increase traffic and stormwater runoff.

"That is the size of the city of Longwood or much bigger than Windermere. It's a very large area and a lot of people in an area that right now has very very few people."

Seminole County commissioners voted this week to send a letter to Orange County leaders expressing their concerns.

Constantine wants to go further and open a discussion between the two governments on long-term development plans.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
