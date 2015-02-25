Seminole County Leaders Bristle At Development Plans In Orange County

Orange County leaders are getting push back from leaders in neighboring Seminole County.

It’s over proposed development near the county line.

Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine says the development would include housing and businesses and would add 15,000 people to the area.

His concern is that all those new homes and businesses would increase traffic and stormwater runoff.

"That is the size of the city of Longwood or much bigger than Windermere. It's a very large area and a lot of people in an area that right now has very very few people."

Seminole County commissioners voted this week to send a letter to Orange County leaders expressing their concerns.

Constantine wants to go further and open a discussion between the two governments on long-term development plans.