19 Manatees Freed Safely From Storm Drain

Wildlife authorities are investigating how 19 manatees got stuck in a storm drain Monday in Satellite Beach.

Rescuers worked into the early morning to free the animals. They dug through the top of the drain to free the manatees.

Ron Mezich says rescuers worried that rain in the forecast might cause the storm drain to fill with water, drowning the animals.

"They were scraped and cut up a little bit but nothing serious, everything pretty much superficial, and all in good enough health to be released."

All 19 were released to the Indian River Lagoon.