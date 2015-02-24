© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

19 Manatees Freed Safely From Storm Drain

By Amy Green
Published February 24, 2015 at 11:52 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Wildlife authorities are investigating how 19 manatees got stuck in a storm drain Monday in Satellite Beach.

Rescuers worked into the early morning to free the animals. They dug through the top of the drain to free the manatees.

Ron Mezich says rescuers worried that rain in the forecast might cause the storm drain to fill with water, drowning the animals.

"They were scraped and cut up a little bit but nothing serious, everything pretty much superficial, and all in good enough health to be released."

All 19 were released to the Indian River Lagoon.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsSatellite Beachmanatees
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details