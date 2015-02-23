Path to expanding Florida medical marijuana law hazy

Florida could join 23 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing medical marijuana. Senate President Andy Gardiner says that wouldn’t happen, though, until a committee of growers, doctors, and cannabis experts hashes out criteria for who and how to grow the marijuana.

“It’s been tied up in rulemaking in the department, so there might be a challenge of how much you do this year when you haven’t even implemented what we did last May,” Gardiner said in a phone interview.

Republican Senator Jeff Brandes has proposed a bill to expand last year’s Charlotte’s Web law.

The Florida Department of Health will have to pick the best five growers for medical marijuana in Florida.