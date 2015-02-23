© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Path to expanding Florida medical marijuana law hazy

By Renata Sago
Published February 23, 2015 at 1:01 AM EST
medical-marijuana-jar

Florida could join 23 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing medical marijuana. Senate President Andy Gardiner says that wouldn’t happen, though, until a committee of growers, doctors, and cannabis experts hashes out criteria for who and how to grow the marijuana.

“It’s been tied up in rulemaking in the department, so there might be a challenge of how much you do this year when you haven’t even implemented what we did last May,” Gardiner said in a phone interview.

Republican Senator Jeff Brandes has proposed a bill to expand last year’s Charlotte’s Web law.

The Florida Department of Health will have to pick the best five growers for medical marijuana in Florida.

Tags
Central Florida NewsCharlottes Webmedical marijuanaFlorida legislative session
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details