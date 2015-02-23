Navigating The I-4 Ultimate Project

Even though the I-4 Ultimate makeover doesn’t get underway until summer, drivers are already anxious about how the massive construction project will affect their commute.

Construction crews will rebuild interchanges, add bridges and repave every piece of asphalt across a 21 mile stretch of I-4.

Project managers promise that lanes will remain open for much of the construction. To help navigate the orange barrels, drivers can sign up for emails or text alerts, said I-4 Ultimate spokesman David Parks.

“Say if you only drive, you know, 5 miles of the 21 miles, you can pick the exits you drive through and then you can receive either an email or text alert that will let you know if there’s a planned lane closure or a planned detour just within the route that you drive,” said Parks.

Transportation officials say there’s an app in the works to help drivers navigate the road work.

Construction on all four parts of the project will happen simultaneously. The goal is to have it done in six years.