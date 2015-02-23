© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navigating The I-4 Ultimate Project

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 23, 2015 at 11:52 AM EST
Governor Rick Scott at the groundbreaking for the I-4 Ultimate project. Photo: Catherine Welch, WMFE
Governor Rick Scott at the groundbreaking for the I-4 Ultimate project. Photo: Catherine Welch, WMFE

Even though the I-4 Ultimate makeover doesn’t get underway until summer, drivers are already anxious about how the massive construction project will affect their commute.

Construction crews will rebuild interchanges, add bridges and repave every piece of asphalt across a 21 mile stretch of I-4.

Project managers promise that lanes will remain open for much of the construction. To help navigate the orange barrels, drivers can sign up for emails or text alerts, said I-4 Ultimate spokesman David Parks.

“Say if you only drive, you know, 5 miles of the 21 miles, you can pick the exits you drive through and then you can receive either an email or text alert that will let you know if there’s a planned lane closure or a planned detour just within the route that you drive,” said Parks.

Transportation officials say there’s an app in the works to help drivers navigate the road work.

Construction on all four parts of the project will happen simultaneously. The goal is to have it done in six years.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsconstructionTransportationi-4
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details