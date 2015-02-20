© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Cowboys Compete In Silver Spurs Rodeo

By Amy Green
Published February 20, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Tater Porter was a professional bull rider for 23 years. Photo by Amy Green
If you’re a cowboy, the Silver Spurs Rodeo is your playoff game for the Super Bowl.

Hundreds of cowboys will wrangle, steer and race around barrels for the chance to go to the national finals.

Thousands will attend the rodeo in Kissimmee, the largest east of the Mississippi River.

90.7's Amy Green talked with Silver Spurs veteran Tater Porter.

Porter began by explaining how Silver Spurs is a starting point for many cowboys trying to get to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, considered the Super Bowl of the sport.

 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
