Cowboys Compete In Silver Spurs Rodeo

If you’re a cowboy, the Silver Spurs Rodeo is your playoff game for the Super Bowl.

Hundreds of cowboys will wrangle, steer and race around barrels for the chance to go to the national finals.

Thousands will attend the rodeo in Kissimmee, the largest east of the Mississippi River.

90.7's Amy Green talked with Silver Spurs veteran Tater Porter.

Porter began by explaining how Silver Spurs is a starting point for many cowboys trying to get to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, considered the Super Bowl of the sport.