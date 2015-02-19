Universal Reverses Water Bottle Ban

Universal Orlando has reversed a Monday decision to ban water bottles and liquids inside theme parks.

Park officials had been insisting that the ban, implemented during the park's Mardi Gras celebration, was only temporary.

But that didn’t stop angry guests from flooding social media with reports of overflowing trash cans and sticky park entrances where people dumped out their drinks.







Derek Burgan, a blogger for TouringPlans.com, says the ban was for safety during large events, like Mardi gras.

“This is something they do every single year around Halloween Horror Nights time," said Burgan. "While they didn’t say exactly what this test was exactly about, you have to assume it was about underage drinking. They don’t pay lip service to underage drinking – they are very aggressive about getting it out of the parks.”

Theme park officials say they introduced the ban earlier this week as part of a safety review.

Universal’s Mardi gras festivities continue through April.