Universal Reverses Water Bottle Ban

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 19, 2015 at 9:20 AM EST
Photo:Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando has reversed a Monday decision to ban water bottles and liquids inside theme parks.

Park officials had been insisting that the ban, implemented during the park's Mardi Gras celebration, was only temporary.

But that didn’t stop angry guests from flooding social media with reports of overflowing trash cans and sticky park entrances where people dumped out their drinks.


Derek Burgan, a blogger for TouringPlans.com, says the ban was for safety during large events, like Mardi gras.

“This is something they do every single year around Halloween Horror Nights time," said Burgan. "While they didn’t say exactly what this test was exactly about, you have to assume it was about underage drinking. They don’t pay lip service to underage drinking – they are very aggressive about getting it out of the parks.”

Theme park officials say they introduced the ban earlier this week as part of a safety review. 

Universal’s Mardi gras festivities continue through April.

Central Florida Newstheme parksUniversal
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
