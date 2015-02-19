© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA And Commercial Space Partners Break Ground On Crew Access Tower

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 19, 2015 at 8:28 AM EST
Artist rendering of NASA's new commercial crew access tower, courtesy of Boeing
Artist rendering of NASA's new commercial crew access tower, courtesy of Boeing

A groundbreaking ceremony at Cape Canaveral Friday marks a milestone in American efforts to once again launch astronauts to the International Space Station.

NASA, Boeing, and United Launch Alliance will be among the agencies present as construction begins on a new commercial crew access tower. The 200-foot tower is a portable elevator of sorts, designed to lift astronauts to the crew capsule atop a rocket ready on the launch pad.

Space Florida’s Dale Ketcham says the access tower reflects America’s desire to return to its own manned space missions, after the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011.

"We’ve been forced to rely on the Russians for the last four years, which is obviously distasteful to any American," says Ketcham. "So the urgency with which we can return our own capability to get to space is extremely important, and tomorrow’s groundbreaking is the next appropriate step."

Ketcham says it’s not clear when the crew access tower will be finished, but commercial crew flights to the ISS could begin as early as summer 2017.

Tags
Central Florida NewsboeingSpace FloridaDale KetchamNASA
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details