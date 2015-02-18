Volusia School Board Plans Search for New Superintendent
The Volusia School District is looking for a new leader.
This week, school board officials began discussing plans to hire a new superintendent.
The move comes two weeks after Margaret Smith stepped down abruptly from an eleven-year-run.
The board has not decided whether it will launch a national or regional search. It will meet next month to decide.
James Russell, a 25-year veteran administrator for the district, will serve as interim superintendent.
Meanwhile, the school board is locked in contract negotiations with teachers.