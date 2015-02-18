© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Volusia School Board Plans Search for New Superintendent

By Renata Sago
Published February 18, 2015 at 12:54 PM EST
Margaret Smith served as superintendent for eleven years after retiring in January. Photo: Volusia County Schools.
The Volusia School District is looking for a new leader.

The Volusia School District is looking for a new leader.

This week, school board officials began discussing plans to hire a new superintendent.

The move comes two weeks after Margaret Smith stepped down abruptly from an eleven-year-run.

The board has not decided whether it will launch a national or regional search. It will meet next month to decide.

James Russell, a 25-year veteran administrator for the district, will serve as interim superintendent.

 

Meanwhile, the school board is locked in contract negotiations with teachers.

