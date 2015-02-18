Orlando Bike Share Expanding

Orlando’s bike share program in downtown Orlando is expanding.

The Orlando Bike Share launched last month with 20 bikes. So far rented bikes have traveled more than 1,000 miles.

But by the end of March, officials plan to have 200 bikes at 20 stations in downtown.

We also get anonymous data from the bike share program to see exactly what corridors these members are using," said Orlando City Planner Ian Sikonia. "Based on that information the city is gonna be using that to make those specific corridors more bike friendly.”

The program gives SunRail riders an option to get around downtown without a car.