Conservationists Rally For Amendment 1 Spending On Clean Water

By Amy Green
Published February 18, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Central Floridians are joining hundreds of conservationists Wednesday in Tallahassee.

They're planning a rally around Amendment 1 as lawmakers prepare for the start of the legislative session next month.

Amendment 1 initiates the nation's largest state-based conservation effort ever, putting $22 billion dollars toward land and water preservation over 20 years.

Voters overwhelmingly supported the state constitutional amendment in November. Now it's up to the Legislature to allocate the funds, and they want them to put Amendment 1 funds toward lands that are essential to clean water.

They also want to protect natural lands from development.

The session begins March 3rd.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
