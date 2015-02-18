Conservationists Rally For Amendment 1 Spending On Clean Water

Central Floridians are joining hundreds of conservationists Wednesday in Tallahassee.

They're planning a rally around Amendment 1 as lawmakers prepare for the start of the legislative session next month.

Amendment 1 initiates the nation's largest state-based conservation effort ever, putting $22 billion dollars toward land and water preservation over 20 years.

Voters overwhelmingly supported the state constitutional amendment in November. Now it's up to the Legislature to allocate the funds, and they want them to put Amendment 1 funds toward lands that are essential to clean water.

They also want to protect natural lands from development.

The session begins March 3rd.