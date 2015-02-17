Gov. Scott Breaks Ground on I-4 Makeover

Gov. Rick Scott took part in the ceremonial groundbreaking of the I-4 makeover.

The project stretches 21 miles through Central Florida With a record number of tourists and thousands of new residents flocking to the state, Scott said the $2.3 billion project is needed to keep traffic flowing through Central Florida.

“This I-4 project is going to add more lanes, it’s going speed up traffic,” said Scott, “it’s going to make it more efficient and it’s going to be safer.”

The I-4 makeover will add more lanes, including tolled Express Lanes. Construction is expected to take six years.