Gov. Scott Breaks Ground on I-4 Makeover

By Catherine Welch
Published February 17, 2015 at 3:40 PM EST
Governor Rick Scott breaks ground on the I-4 makeover project. Photo: Catherine Welch
Gov. Rick Scott took part in the ceremonial groundbreaking of the I-4 makeover.

The project stretches 21 miles through Central Florida With a record number of tourists and thousands of new residents flocking to the state, Scott said the $2.3 billion project is needed to keep traffic flowing through Central Florida.

“This I-4 project is going to add more lanes, it’s going speed up traffic,” said Scott, “it’s going to make it more efficient and it’s going to be safer.”

The I-4 makeover will add more lanes, including tolled Express Lanes. Construction is expected to take six years.

