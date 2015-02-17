Giant Ferris Wheel, Wax Museum, Aquarium To Open Along I-Drive In May

Flamenco dancers, wax sculptures, and a 400-foot Ferris wheel. That’s what tourists and locals will be able to experience along International Drive starting in May.

Merlin Entertainments announced today that it will open an entertainment complex with Madame Tussauds wax museum, the Orlando Sea Life aquarium, and a giant observatory wheel, called the Orlando Eye, on May 4th.

Robin Goodchild, general manager of the London-based Merlin Entertainments, says visitors who ride the Orlando Eye can see as far as Cape Canaveral on a clear day and participate in a four-dimensional interactive film.

“You’ve got the wind. You’ve got smoke. You’ve got bubbles. You’ve got scents as well, so you’ve got all those special effects. It’s a real prelude to when you actually step onto the Orlando Eye itself. Once you step onto the Orlando Eye, you then can step on and take on those famous views that Central Florida is famous for.”

Goodchild hopes the attractions will give visitors an interactive experience with Central Florida sites and culture.

“The unique thing about being here on I-Drive is that we’re part of a whole regeneration of this area, so we’re really excited to be here and we just want a bit of people’s time while we’re here in Orlando, and with the upcoming area in I-Drive here, we think we’re in a really good position to do that,” he says.

The Eye is part of a $200 million entertainment complex that will feature two night clubs, ten full-service restaurants, and a fountain show. Work began on the complex ten years ago and developers plan to introduce six new venues later this year.