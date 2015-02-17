© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Commentary: Better Water Management Finally Possible In Florida

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 17, 2015 at 7:54 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
The declining quality and quantity of Florida’s water has been a hot topic for the last few years, from the state house to the court house to your house. But most attempts by Florida leaders to address the problem have faltered, says 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind. That is, perhaps, until now.

Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Creston that for the upcoming legislative session, the stars have aligned to let lawmakers make significant advancements in the way Florida keeps its water clean.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
