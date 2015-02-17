Fishkind Commentary: Better Water Management Finally Possible In Florida

The declining quality and quantity of Florida’s water has been a hot topic for the last few years, from the state house to the court house to your house. But most attempts by Florida leaders to address the problem have faltered, says 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind. That is, perhaps, until now.

Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Creston that for the upcoming legislative session, the stars have aligned to let lawmakers make significant advancements in the way Florida keeps its water clean.