Orlando's New Soccer Stadium Tops List For Possible State Funds

Orlando’s new soccer stadium tops the list of stadium improvement projects eligible for state taxpayer funds. That’s according to state economists who looked at four proposals that total more than 250 million dollars. Professional sports teams often request money from the state based on economic impact projections.

The Associated Press reports the rankings matter because lawmakers did not set aside enough money for the sports grant program in the first year. Leonardo Santiago is vice president of communications for the Orlando City Lions.

“This project represents a significant opportunity for the City of Orlando and the entire Central Florida region through incremental tax revenue and economic activity by attracting new events to the area. We're thrilled with the ranking it received, and look forward to it moving ahead through the process in Tallahassee toward ultimately a successful outcome," said Santiago.

Second in the economic rankings: A proposal from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Miami Dolphins came in third, and last in the rankings is a request from Daytona International Speedway. The AP reports Daytona officials say economists did not correctly take into account the number of permanent jobs Daytona Rising renovations will create. The legislative session starts March third.