$300M Snowboarding, Extreme Sports Complex Proposed Near Disney

Orlando could become home to a ski resort.

Xero Gravity Sports Resorts announced Wednesday that it’s planning a $309 million extreme sport complex near Disney World.

The facility would feature an outdoor 14-story ski and snowboard mountain, surfing, skateboarding and BMX areas.

The complex would include a 250-room Hyatt Hotel and 75 acres of land.

CEO and Founder Larry Walshaw said he will seek a taxpayer-funded incentive package.

“The value could be north of $30 million," Walshaw said. "And we haven’t finished that, those discussions. That’s a soft offer is all we’ve received.”

According to an economic impact study produced for the company, the project would create 1,000 jobs and $210 million in taxable spending from visitors over 10 years. Check here to download the press release.

Walshaw said the project could help redevelop the depressed U.S. 192 corridor. See below for a look at the proposed location.