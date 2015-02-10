SpaceX Plans "Landing Pad" At Cape Canaveral

SpaceX plans to construct a first-ever "landing pad" at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Patrick Air Force Base announced the deal Tuesday.

SpaceX signed a five-year lease agreement on Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 13. The company plans to transform the complex into a vertical landing pad.

SpaceX is experimenting with reusable first-stage boosters for its rockets. The company made a first attempt in January to land a booster on a floating barge.

If the company is successful it would revolutionize space travel by drastically cutting the cost. Boosters now are lost at sea after falling back to Earth.

SpaceX already flies cargo to the International Space Station. The company plans to fly astronauts there on contract for NASA beginning in 2017.