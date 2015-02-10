© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Plans "Landing Pad" At Cape Canaveral

By Amy Green
Published February 10, 2015 at 9:43 AM EST
SpaceX is one commercial company launching from Florida's Space Coast. Photo: SpaceX
Photo courtesy SpaceX.

SpaceX plans to construct a first-ever "landing pad" at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Patrick Air Force Base announced the deal Tuesday.

SpaceX signed a five-year lease agreement on Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 13. The company plans to transform the complex into a vertical landing pad.

SpaceX is experimenting with reusable first-stage boosters for its rockets. The company made a first attempt in January to land a booster on a floating barge.

If the company is successful it would revolutionize space travel by drastically cutting the cost. Boosters now are lost at sea after falling back to Earth.

SpaceX already flies cargo to the International Space Station. The company plans to fly astronauts there on contract for NASA beginning in 2017.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpaceXCape Canaveralpatrick air force base
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details