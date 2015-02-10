© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conservationists Cheer Scott Turn-Around On Environmental Spending

By Amy Green
Published February 10, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Gov. Rick Scott highlights his environmental spending proposals at Audubon's Center for Birds of Prey. Photo by Amy Green
Gov. Rick Scott highlights his environmental spending proposals at Audubon's Center for Birds of Prey. Photo by Amy Green

Environmentalists are cheering Gov. Rick Scott's state budget proposal when it comes to springs and the Everglades.

The governor was in Orlando on Monday touting his proposal.

The budget calls for 20-year spending commitments for springs and the Everglades –$1.6 billion for springs and $5 billion for the Everglades.

Charles Lee of Audubon Florida says it's a big change from a few years ago, when the Scott administration cut a spectrum of environmental programs.

"The recession set us back in terms of our capability to protect the environment. What Gov. Scott is announcing today is a huge step out of that situation."

Scott says a rebounding economy makes the funding possible.

Legislators will take up the governor's proposal when they reconvene next month.

Tags
Central Florida Newsevergladesgov. rick scottspringsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details