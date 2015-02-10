Conservationists Cheer Scott Turn-Around On Environmental Spending

Environmentalists are cheering Gov. Rick Scott's state budget proposal when it comes to springs and the Everglades.

The governor was in Orlando on Monday touting his proposal.

The budget calls for 20-year spending commitments for springs and the Everglades –$1.6 billion for springs and $5 billion for the Everglades.

Charles Lee of Audubon Florida says it's a big change from a few years ago, when the Scott administration cut a spectrum of environmental programs.

"The recession set us back in terms of our capability to protect the environment. What Gov. Scott is announcing today is a huge step out of that situation."

Scott says a rebounding economy makes the funding possible.

Legislators will take up the governor's proposal when they reconvene next month.