Dick & Lou Talk FDLE Scandal, 2016 Election

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 10, 2015 at 4:30 AM EST
Florida Cabinet and Governor. Photo: myflorida.com
Florida Cabinet and Governor. Photo: myflorida.com

The departure of FDLE commissioner Gerald Bailey is casting a dark cloud over Governor Scott’s second term in office. At first, Bailey was said to have stepped down. Days after, he said pressure from the Scott administration forced him to resign. Now, the Florida cabinet is weighing in on the issue at last week’s cabinet meeting in Tampa.

90.7’s Political Analysts Dick Batchelor and Lou Frey explore the issue and look ahead at the impact the firing will have on the Governor’s administration - and his second term.

Also, with maneuverings already underway in the 2016 presidential election campaign, how important is Florida? Dick and Lou take a look at Senator Marco Rubio and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush as potential candidates and what’s in store for voters in 2016.

