Another SpaceX Launch Attempt of Deep Space Observatory

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 10, 2015 at 9:29 AM EST
Deep Space Climate Observatory Satellite will be placed at Lagrange 1, a point of gravitational stability between the Earth and the sun. Photo: NOAA
SpaceX will try to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday carrying an observatory satellite. The Deep Space Climate Observatory – or DSCOVR – will be positioned 1 million miles from the earth.

It will track damaging solar storms hours before they impact satellites and astronauts – almost like a solar tsunami buoy.

Being in that position will also allow the observatory to take full-view, live pictures of the earth - something scientists haven’t been able to do since Apollo 17 astronauts walked on the moon.

Senator Bill Nelson says that ability is invaluable to the scientific community. “[DSCOVR] will give us a new perspective of the overview effect of what this home is that we call planet earth, and what it looks like on a daily basis,” says Nelson

The DSCOVR project was started during the Clinton administration spear headed by then vice-president Al Gore.

The Falcon 9's launch window opens at 6:05pm.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
