SpaceX Tries For Tuesday Launch After Sunday's Scrub

SpaceX has rescheduled today's launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a deep-space observatory. The delay comes after the mission’s first scrub last night.

Sunday’s Cape Canaveral countdown was halted at the two-and-a-half-minute mark because of a problem with a critical rocket-tracking system. The launch was tentatively pushed to this evening, but SpaceX consulted NASA meteorologists and decided hold off due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The next launch window is Tuesday evening, with Wednesday evening as a back-up.

The mission's objective is to launch the government's Deep Space Climate Observatory to monitor solar outbursts. The spacecraft is refashioned from the Earth-gazing satellite conceived in the late 1990s by then Vice President Al Gore. Gore was on hand for Sunday’s launch attempt.