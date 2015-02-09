© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Citrus Greening Research Conference Draws Hundreds To Central Florida

By Amy Green
Published February 9, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Greening is a disease that weakens citrus trees. The fruit becomes unusable. Photo by Amy Green / WMFE
Greening is a disease that weakens citrus trees. The fruit becomes unusable. Photo by Amy Green / WMFE

Hundreds of researchers are in Orlando this week for an international research conference on citrus greening.

Some of the most promising research comes from Central Florida.

In the decade since it appeared in Florida citrus greening has devastated the crop.

Jack Payne of the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences says the research represents a lifeline for an industry on the brink.

"A lot of folks out there have faith in us, have faith in the science. They see good things happening. I think we will solve this problem. The $64,000 question is will we solve it in time to save the industry."

Payne says scientists at UF's Citrus Research and Education Center in Lake Alfred are developing new citrus varieties that are resilient against the disease.

Ten years ago Florida groves produced 300 million boxes a season. This year they produced just 103 million boxes, the worst season ever.

Tags
Central Florida Newscitrus greeninglake alfredEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details