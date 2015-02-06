© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harris Corp. Announces Purchase Of VA-Based Company

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 6, 2015 at 7:43 AM EST
Harris Corporation logo
Harris Corporation logo

A major Central Florida-based defense and aerospace communications company has announced plans for the largest expansion in its history. Harris Corporation, which employs about 6,000 people at its Brevard County headquarters, is acquiring Exelis Inc., a smaller but similar company based in Virginia.

There’s no word yet on how many jobs may be created and where, but 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says this acquisition could bring an economic boost to the Space Coast.

“The combined company will be stronger, which is great for Central Florida, and typically when a big company buys a smaller company, they combine those activities and the bigger company’s employment base tends to grow,” says Fishkind. “Although we don’t have the details yet, that’s likely to be what will happen here. And that’ll bring more jobs and income into our area.”

Harris Corporation officials say they’ve committed to buying Exelis for $4.75 billion in cash and stocks, pending a final vote from Exelis shareholders.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHarris CorpExelis IncBrevard County
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details