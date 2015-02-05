© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Magic Fire Head Coach Jacque Vaughn

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 5, 2015 at 8:27 AM EST
orlando_magic_2010

The Orlando Magic has fired head coach Jacque Vaughn.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, General Manager Rob Hennigan thanked Vaughn for his two-plus seasons with the Magic.

The team has lost the last ten games this season.

Vaughn was named head coach of the Orlando NBA franchise in 2012. He led the team to a  58-158 record.

At a press conference Wednesday, CEO Alex Martins reminded fans this was a season of rebuilding.

"We told you at the beginning of the season this was the season we needed to turn the corner and we haven’t. Not at this point. We feel like we’re still going to turn the corner. We may have to take a U-turn in the short term, but we’re not where we expected or feel we should be," says Martins.

In a statement Wednesday, James Borrego was named interim head coach. He was an assistant coach with the Magic.

 

